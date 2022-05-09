Allied Health Workers Deserve Better Conditions

The Green Party is throwing its support behind the 10,000 allied health workers taking work-to-rule industrial action today because of unfair pay and working conditions.

“These are people who dedicate their working lives to keeping us safe and healthy, and who have gone over and above the call of duty for the last two years - it’s well past the time to pay them what they’re worth,” says Jan Logie, the Green Party’s spokesperson for workplace relations & safety.

“These are our lab technicians, our social workers, and our occupational therapists, alcohol and drug clinicians, contact tracers, audiologists, and sterile service workers - all underpaid, overworked, and undervalued by their employers at the DHBs.

“Industrial action and striking are last resort measures and a signal to us all of how desperately bad things have gotten for these crucial health workers, many of whom are not even paid a living wage.

“These conditions are not sustainable, and we have seen in recent reports of these critical health workers are leaving the workforce because of burnout, or moving to Australia for better pay.

“A strong public health system depends on the wellbeing of its health care workers. These people must be paid fairly and treated equally, so they can thrive in their roles to protect the wellbeing of all New Zealanders.”

