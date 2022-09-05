Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Waititi Calls For Independent Investigation & State Of Housing Emergency For Rotorua’s Emergency Housing Train Wreck

Monday, 5 September 2022, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Mema Paremata mō te Waiariki and co-leader of Te Pāti Māori, Rawiri Waititi, is urgently requesting that Minister Woods launch an immediate investigation into Government agencies and contractors dealing with Rotorua’s emergency housing after last night’s ‘TVNZ Sunday exposé.

“Last night’s exposé has revealed huge allegations that has put our most vulnerable at risk of sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse - all whilst being paid for by the state,” said the MP for Waiariki.

“An immediate independent inquiry must be launched for the wellbeing of our most vulnerable. These allegations are criminal and cannot go without independent investigation.

“The emergency housing situation in Rotorua is an absolute train wreck. There are numerous contractors involved and Government agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry of housing and urban development are enabling this train wreck.

“The inquiry must review every single dollar that has been thrown by the Government to keep our whānau locked up in hotels.

“They [Government] have thrown another $145-million over the next four years to keep Rotorua’s emergency housing industry alive and healthy. Any new additional spending as well as additional emergency housing referrals must immediately be stopped until the inquiry is wrapped up.

“The government must also declare a state of housing emergency to ensure that we legislate to solve this issue at the utmost priority.

“It’s clear the Minister is not speaking to the people who have no choice but to adorn themselves to the broken system at the hand of the state. She needs to get to Rotorua to meet with these whānau first hand and get a real idea of the picture.

“The state is perpetuating and enabling the continuation of these providers who are doing more harm than good. All people want is warmth, a roof over their head and kai on the table,” said Waititi.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Jeremy Rose: On The Grassroots Struggle To Create A New Constitution In Chile


Yesterday (4th September) New Zealand’s Chilean community voted overwhelmingly to approve a draft constitution in their homeland. It has been described as the world’s first truly feminist, environmental, and indigenous constitution. In Wellington the vote was 84% to approve and just 16% rejecting, and in Auckland it was 72% to 28%. The votes were called out one-by-one and an audible groan could be heard among the small crowd at Wellington’s Mercure Hotel, just after 6pm, Sunday night...
More>>




 
 

Government: Pathways To Make New Zealand Home Now Open
The Government is delivering on its promise of a responsive and streamlined immigration system to help relieve workforce shortages while providing meaningful humanitarian support, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


Government: Foreign Minister To Visit Papua New Guinea
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Papua New Guinea next week to engage kanohi ki te kanohi with partners and visit key development initiatives in the region... More>>


Government: GST Proposal For KiwiSaver Fees Will Not Go Ahead
The Government will not proceed with a proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers... More>>


National: Rotorua Emergency Housing Shows Govt Failure
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in complete denial about her Government’s failure over housing and its consequences, National’s Housing Spokesperson Chris Bishop says. “The appalling scenes of intimidation, violence, misery and crime... More>>


Local Government: Guide To Getting To Know Your Local Body Candidates
Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) is revealing some tips and tricks for voters to get to know candidates ahead of the elections this year. “Local body elections typically have low voter turnout... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 