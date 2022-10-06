Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Envy Tax Isn’t Crazy, Grant’s Spending Is

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 3:43 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“If Grant Robertson thinks cutting taxes by 0.42 per cent is crazy, what does he call increasing total Crown expenditure by 51 per cent in five years?” Asks ACT Leader and Finance spokesperson David Seymour.

“Robertson told RNZ Morning Report today that it was “completely crazy” to cut the 39 per cent tax rate, as proposed by ACT in our alternative budget. This is despite Minister of Revenue David Parker confirming to me in August that the top tax rate only contributed to 0.42 per cent of last year’s Government expenditure.

“Robertson’s spending is “completely crazy” times 92. He has increased total Crown expenditure by more than $50 billion in five years. That is 92 times what the 39 per cent tax rate generates in tax revenue each year.

“ACT says we do need tax cuts in New Zealand and getting rid of the 39 per cent envy tax is just the start. Our fully-costed alternative budget shows how we can reduce taxes by cutting Government spending by $7.2 billion without touching a single frontline service.

“Tax cuts aren’t crazy at all, in fact they’re necessary if we want to provide some much-needed relief to Kiwis and shake New Zealand out of its post-Covid funk. All it takes is a government who can control its spending.

“ACT would also reduce the middle income tax rate down from 30c to 17.5c in the first year. A Nurse with one child, for example, earning $70,000 would receive around $2,300 in tax relief.

“People earning between $2,000 and $48,000 will get a Low and Middle Income Tax Offset of up to $800 that offsets the additional $980 in income tax. They will also receive an additional $253 in carbon tax refunds for every person in their household, leaving them better off overall. ACT’s tax swap leaves everybody better off.

“Subsequent further tax cuts, reducing the 33 per cent rate to align with the Company Tax Rate of 28 per cent, would be implemented as soon as inflationary and fiscal conditions permit. Implementing them in Financial Year 2023/24 would allow a Government following ACT’s budget to return to Surplus by 2024/25 on current forecasts.

“While Grant Robertson thinks letting Kiwis keep more of their money is crazy, ACT thinks it is essential. ACT is campaigning for real change.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 