Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour Prioritises Football Over Nurses

Friday, 7 October 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government has quietly carved out an immigration exemption for employees of FIFA, while Kiwi businesses continue to face major hurdles in their efforts to bring in the workers they desperately need, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Under Labour’s new work visa, employers must apply to become accredited and submit a job check to show that domestic recruitment was unsuccessful before they can hire migrant workers – an expensive process that can take months. Even schools, which pay staff on a collective agreement, don’t escape this bureaucratic and costly process.

“Despite previously ruling out any special treatment for a particular sector, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has carved out an exemption for FIFA ahead of next year’s Women’s World Cup, exempting them from the entire process and allowing them to hire migrants on visitor visas.

“This is a clear contradiction to what the Immigration Minister said earlier this year when he defended making schools go through these processes.

"The Minister stated there was ‘no good argument for taking one particular sector and giving it special treatment over and above other sectors’ and that the system must be ‘fair and equitable’.

“Labour is willing to bend the rules for an international organisation worth billions of dollars but won’t listen to the needs of small businesses and even schools across New Zealand crying out for workers.

“National supports bringing this tournament to New Zealand, but this exemption is a slap in the face for Kiwis who have had to jump through hoops just to hire desperately needed workers during the most acute skill shortage in half a century. Labour did nothing when schools were closing for lack of teachers, and surgeries were cancelled because there weren’t enough nurses.

“Even though Labour claims their new work visa offers a ‘streamlined process’ for employers, the fact that FIFA still needs to be exempted shows that the Government’s immigration policies are fundamentally flawed.

“If the Minister is truly trying to align us with Australia, which he claims is the reason for this exemption, then he should also consider aligning us with their policy of granting immediate residency for migrant nurses.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 