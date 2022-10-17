Two Years Of The ACT Team In Parliament

“It’s been two years to the day since ACT became a team of ten MPs in Parliament, we’ve achieved a huge amount in that time,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT has been the leaders of the proposition. This term we’ve released nine policy documents and more than 40 policies.

ACT has delivered:

Two fully-costed Alternative Budgets

Three COVID recovery policy documents

Three economic policy documents featuring 12 policies – including tax cuts and reducing Government spending

11 law and order policies across two crime policy documents

A housing policy document featuring eight policies

“Just some of the policies that we’ve proposed include:

A referendum defining the principles of the Treaty

A Royal Commission into the Government’s COVID-19 response

Scrapping the 39c tax rate and simplifying to a two-rate tax system as in ACT’s Real Change Budget

Gang control orders

Youth infringement notices and ankle bracelets for serious youth offenders

Rewarding good teachers with more pay through the Teachers Excellence Reward Fund

Repealing Sections 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act.

Reintroducing 90-day trials, a moratorium on new minimum wage hikes, while scrapping the social insurance scheme and Fair Pay Agreements

Sharing GST with councils for infrastructure, which Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden has a Member’s Bill before Parliament on

Zero-basing the public service and abolishing demographic ministries

Establishing Mental Health and Addiction New Zealand (MHANZ) as a world-class commissioning agency

“This follows a long line of other ACT policies to be debated in Parliament just this term including:

My Regulatory Standards Bill

Nicole McKee’s Criminal Proceeds Bill

Chris Baillie’s Easter Trading Bill

James McDowall’s Academic Freedom Bill

Mark Cameron’s Environmental Standards Bill

Damien Smith’s Direct Foreign Investment Bill

“ACT is the most proactive and hardworking party in Parliament. No other party comes close to the work our small, tightknit team has produced.

“ACT will continue to hold the Government accountable and continue to come up with sensible and practical solutions to the problems New Zealand faces. ACT is the party of real change.”

