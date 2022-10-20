Parliament

Labour’s Language Police Bill A Total Waste

Thursday, 20 October 2022, 5:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s plan to waste millions of dollars on ‘language police’ for government departments is completely ridiculous and will be repealed by a future National Government, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“Even after hiring 14,000 additional bureaucrats at the cost of $1.8 billion every year, Labour wants to spend millions more to control how government departments communicate.

“The Plain Language Bill, which is expected to pass its third reading tonight, is a solution without a problem and more evidence that this Government has no respect for taxpayers’ money.

“If Labour wants to ensure that plain language is used, surely the 46 per cent increase in communications staff they have overseen can facilitate this.

“Instead, Labour wants to hire more staff and give more taxpayer money to expensive consultants during a cost of living crisis.

“Kiwis want a public service that is laser-focused on delivering better outcomes in health, education, infrastructure and housing. Not pointless language police on top of the legion of spin doctors they’ve already hired.

“It is ridiculous that Labour cannot think of anything better to spend taxpayers’ money on than people who will just be arguing about commas and grammar.

“Labour is completely addicted to spending taxpayers’ money, but this example of waste is one of the most egregious yet.”

