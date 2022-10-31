Parliament

Labour’s Centralisation Agenda Rejected

Monday, 31 October 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Local councils have rejected Three Waters and Labour’s centralisation agenda, and embraced ACT’s practical solutions for infrastructure,” says ACT’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Court.

“Christchurch council led the way with its rejection of Labour and National’s housing intensification laws. Now the Mayors of Auckland, Christchurch and Waimakariri have announced an alternative to Three Waters that is aligned with many aspects of ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan.

“Like the council’s alternative, ACT’s Water Infrastructure Plan returns water assets to councils, allows councils to enter into voluntary “shared services” agreements while retaining local ownership and control, and dispenses with the unnecessary co-government aspect that is so central to Labour’s Three Waters proposal.

“ACT would also establish long term 30-year Central Government-Local Government Partnership agreements to attract investment, and expand the exemption from domestic supply for a single dwelling to include all small water suppliers supplying fewer than 30 endpoint users.

“Over the past few years, Kiwis have seen the Government come for their polytechs, their water assets, their healthcare, and their planning rules. You name it, the central government wants to control it.

“Labour’s costly attempts at centralisation have not worked though. Our health system is in crisis despite billions of dollars being spent to restructure it, Te Pukenga is facing a large deficit and has led to funding cuts for polytechnics.

“Three Waters has divided New Zealanders. We need water solutions but New Zealanders have clearly rejected this proposal to barge in and take their local assets.

“Instead of just taking assets – ACT created an alternative Water Infrastructure Plan. We received detailed feedback from Mayors across New Zealand, which is being reflected as councils start to put forward similar proposals.

“Councils and ratepayers are ready for Real Change. Labour’s centralisation agenda has failed.”

Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


