Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Listens To Firearm Owners, Labour Listens To ACT

Friday, 4 November 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Relentless pressure from ACT has seen the Government make much needed changes to firearms licensing in New Zealand,” says ACT’s Firearms Reform spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“ACT pressured the Government into applying an extension to existing firearms licence holders in October 2021, now we have compelled them to find an enduring solution to the issue.

“I have questioned three different Police Ministers on the subject over the past few years and relentlessly advocated for a solution.

“Finally, the Government has listened. Licensed firearms owners who have been waiting so long for renewals that their existing licenses run out, will now be relieved to know their license will remain in effect until their new application is fully processed.

“Renewed licences will also take effect from the date of issue rather than the date of expiry. This will go a long way to gradually crushing the bell curve that exists from the shift from lifetime to 10 yearly firearms licences in 1992. Dealers will also be pleased to know that this new extension will also apply to them.

“The amendment also means police can issue notices and documents electronically. ACT is supportive of this on the condition that receipt must be acknowledged.

“In July this year Police Minister Chris Hipkins said in response to my questioning in Parliament that he would consider changes to the Arms Act. In August he replied to a letter I sent him saying “I have taken advice on how the Arms Act might be amended to provide the outcome we are both seeking.”

“Now we’re seeing some results. It is fantastic that our dogged advocacy for licensed firearms owners has led to real change. I hope this will be a weight off many peoples’ shoulders who were stressed about the expiration of their licence.

“People who are applying and paying for licences are not criminals, they just want to gather food for their families, carry out pest control or participate in sport.

“This will create a safer regime where people aren’t forced to relocate firearms when their licences expire, and will mean law-abiding New Zealanders aren’t inconvenienced while trying to do the right thing.

“The ACT Party is here to make a difference and bring about real change. We are proud to stand up for New Zealand’s law-abiding firearms community.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 