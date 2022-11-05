Parliament

Crime Is Not Political, It’s Time For Action

Saturday, 5 November 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Prime Minister’s claim on Newshub Nation that crime is only an issue because of politics is an insult to the hundreds of victims of ram raids,” says ACT’s Police spokesperson and former Police Officer Chris Baillie.

“When asked about serious youth offenders carrying our ram raids, Jacinda Ardern said “We have to get them off the street and stop their offending.”

“ACT agrees. That’s why we’ve proposed ankle bracelets for serious, violent youth offenders.

Nobody wants to see young people incarcerated. Aside from the fact youth justice facilities are full, they are known to be a training ground for worse offending.

“If young offenders have a tracking bracelet, their mates will not want them around and penalties such as staying at home at the weekend and after 5pm could be enforced.

“They can be used to ensure kids are going to school and not associating with other criminals. It keeps these young offenders out of youth justice facilities, and it means they can be tracked to the scene of a crime.

“Ninety five per cent of youth offenders dealt with by Youth Aid are seen only once, we're talking about the worst five per cent of youth offenders.

“ACT proposed ankle bracelets in our Law and Order policy document in August. Ram raids are being carried out by the same, hardened group of young people who face no consequences.

They’re too young for prison, they’re known to escape from youth justice facilities, or are sent home to their families where they have a lack of guidance and discipline.

“This is exactly the sort of consequences that Labour should be looking into. Some people will say 11-14 is too young to wear an ankle bracelet. Do those same people say it’s too young to carry out a ram raid? ACT says if you can do the crime, you can cop the punishment. 

“Under questioning from the ACT Party in Parliament, the Government has revealed there has been on average one ram raid a day since May 2022, that it's considering our policy of ankle bracelets for youth offenders.

“ACT is happy to meet with government Ministers to brief them on our policy and support them to get it underway as soon as possible. We have received overwhelming support from the community for our policy – it’s time to take action.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



