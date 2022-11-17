Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

LGWM Absolutely Positively Inefficient

Thursday, 17 November 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Lets Get Wellington Moving’s (LGWM) name doesn’t match its objectives, which place more than twice the importance on getting people out of cars than providing more efficient transport for Wellingtonians,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“Ministerial briefing notes show what the real priorities of the programme are and unfortunately for Wellingtonians stuck in gridlock or waiting for unreliable public transport, it’s not getting them moving.

“The briefing shows that the objective of providing efficient and reliable transport only makes up 15 per cent of their objectives. The overwhelming priority is lowering emissions and “reducing reliance on private vehicles,” which is weighted as a 40 per cent priority.

“The agenda is clear, and it is totally anti-car. Making it inconvenient for people to drive is not a possible outcome of these changes, it is the intended outcome.

“This also far outweighs the remaining priorities which are enhancing and enabling urban development at 20 per cent, improving safety at 15 per cent, and adapting for the future at 10 per cent.

“Let’s Get Wellington Moving does the exact opposite to what it says on the tin. It is not appropriate for a city projected to grow by 80,000 people by 2050 and doesn’t reflect what people want either.

“The objectives’ weighting explains why the proposed plan resembles an urban activist’s manifesto. There is no added capacity for motorists at all and it actively removes parking options. It actively gets in the way of people trying to go about their business. It will affect goods and people getting in and out of urban areas.

“ACT would take the politics out of transport and infrastructure and get central and local government working together through 30-year infrastructure partnerships, devolving revenue and responsibility to regional governments and the private sector, while strengthening accountability and oversight from central government.

“By setting plans decades in advance, we can avoid the on-again, off-again uncertainty created by the political cycle which deters councils and private infrastructure investors from undertaking ambitious projects.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Case For Universal Free Dental Care


Like Banquo’s ghost, the issue of universal free dental care keeps hovering into sight at Labour’s top table. ‘Tis a goodly, progressive idea, but it is also one that’s been done in repeatedly down the years by the shafts of political expedience, some of which were fired again this week by Finance Minister Grant Robertson: [Robertson] said dental care had to sit alongside many other priorities in the health sector...
More>>



 
 


Government: Takes Action To Reduce Gambling Harm From Pokies
The Government is announcing today changes to strengthen the requirements in venues which have pokie (gambling) machines to reduce the harm they cause people... More>>



National: Launches Plan To Combat Youth Offending
National will crack down on serious repeat youth offenders like ram-raiders to turn their lives around and to protect the public, National Party Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

National: Inflation Expectations Spiral To Record High

New Zealanders are expecting inflation will get worse, not better, new data released yesterday shows, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Over 16,000 More New Homes To Be Unlocked With Infrastructure Bonanza

Critical infrastructure projects will get Government support to unlock thousands more homes in communities around the country, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced in Hamilton today... More>>

National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 