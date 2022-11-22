Parliament

$1.9 Billion Spent But No Extra Mental Health Beds

Tuesday, 22 November 2022, 9:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Mental health patients in New Zealand are struggling to secure a bed, National’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey says.

“Data released to National shows that the number of contracted beds for acute mental health services is the same now as it was 2017.

“Labour’s flagship announcement in 2017 was their promise to invest $1.9 billion into New Zealand’s mental health sector to improve it for all Kiwis.

“It’s astonishing the Government spent an extra $1.9 billion on mental health and there isn’t one extra mental health bed.

“Serious questions need to be answered. Where has this money gone, why hasn’t it made any difference and why has there been no investment in bed numbers?

“Even the Mental Health Commission, an independent watchdog, stated that despite the huge investment announced by Labour for mental health there has been no material improvements.

“This Labour Government constantly confuses spending money with outcomes. If money was the answer to solving the many issues facing the sector, then Kiwis’ would have timely access to services, better facilities, and see an overall improvement to the country’s mental wellbeing.

“Unfortunately that is not the case and mental health in New Zealand has never been in a worse state. What Kiwis’ are experiencing is longer wait times to essential services, overcrowding, a worsening state to mental health facilities, and serious workforce shortages facing the sector

“Measurable outcomes are what matter for individuals, and their families, who are desperately seeking help. Not wasted money and broken promises.”

