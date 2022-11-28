Parliament

A New Strategy For Pacific Housing

Monday, 28 November 2022, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Aupito William Sio

Minister for Pacific Peoples

New and existing housing initiatives are being brought together to improve home ownership for Pacific people said Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio.

Fale mo Aiga: Pacific Housing Strategy and Action Plan 2030, launched today, is the Government’s targeted response to the housing challenges faced by Pacific Aotearoa.

Minister Sio says housing is critical to wellbeing and there are few things more important to New Zealanders than the homes and communities we live in. “It directly meets the needs and aspirations expressed by our Pacific community during a series of talanoa in 2018.

“Fale mo Aiga has four key priorities: building intergenerational wealth through home ownership, building affordable, quality, healthy, fit-for-purpose homes for Pacific Aotearoa; developing and growing the Pacific housing sector; and influencing and strengthening the housing system to improve housing outcomes for Pacific Aotearoa.

“Supporting our people on the journey of home ownership is a key outcome of Fale mo Aiga while also providing a range of supports for Pacific families during their housing journey, for example, improving access to existing government housing initiatives and delivering new by Pacific, for Pacific programmes.

“The recently launched Pacific Wellbeing Strategy, addresses many of the challenges, driven by other socio-economic factors facing our Pacific peoples. Fale mo Aiga is a hugely important initiative for achieving the goals of the Pacific Wellbeing Strategy”, said Minister Sio.

“The importance of warm, dry, secure homes can never be underestimated. We know physical and mental health, educational, other social and financial outcomes are greatly enhanced when whānau and individuals can live in the security of their own home and contribute as members of their local community.

“As Minister I will leave no stone unturned to ensure we are doing everything practicable to get Pacific peoples into homes.

“We are excited by what Fale mo Aiga represents and what can be achieved when Government, non-governmental organisations and Pacific communities work together. There is a lot of work to be done but this is the beginning of the journey,” said Aupito William Sio.

For more information about the strategy, visit: https://www.mpp.govt.nz/programmes/pacific-housing-strategy

Fale mo Aiga draws on three government agencies: Te Manatū mō ngā Iwi ō Te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa - Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.

