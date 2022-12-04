Parliament

Better Transport Choices For New Zealanders

Sunday, 4 December 2022, 2:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· 397 new or upgraded bus stops to improve kiwi’s access to public transport

· 242kms of cycleways to encourage uptake of cycling

· 119 schools improvements to keep children safe

· 29 more walkable neighbourhoods

· 11 new bus prioritisation lanes will make public transport faster

Forty-six councils across Aotearoa New Zealand, from large metro centres to small provincial towns, will receive funding to implement more transport options for communities, as part of the Transport Choices package 2022-24, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport infrastructure system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

The $350m Transport Choices package aims to provide people in communities across Aotearoa with a wider range of efficient, cost effective and sustainable transport options.

“Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment continues to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy and supporting communities to thrive,” Michael Wood said.

“Our Transport Choices package will help make our towns and cities more people-friendly places to live, work and visit. It will support more people to choose different ways of getting to where they need to go safely and enable more kids to get around under their own steam.

“The package will fund additional bus stops, bus prioritisation lanes, new cycleways, improvements to transport infrastructure around schools and improved walking access for neighbourhoods.

“Delivering on projects such as these helps address our current infrastructure deficit while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

“The ambitious Transport Choices package will help people in communities across the country get to where they need to go more safely and efficiently, and help to reduce emissions, supporting us to meet emission reduction targets as set out in the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan released in May 2022.

“It’s just one initiative within our decarbonisation plan that will enable people across the country to directly help fight climate change. Emissions are not just an urban issue; we’re all going to have to work together to create a better future.

“Addressing climate change is a core part of ensuring a thriving, productive, and secure future for Aotearoa New Zealand, and better transport choices is a huge part of the solution,” Michael Wood said.

Waka Kotahi will now work with successful councils in a two-stage process. The first stage is to further refine and scope their project proposals, with construction beginning on some projects by June 2023.

Gordon Campbell: On Why The SIS Need Operational Ground Rules


This is bad, right? Apparently the SIS used its powers illegally when it raided journalist Nicky Hager's cell phone and extracted information that still failed to identify one of the key sources for Hager's 2011 book Other People's Wars. In that book, Hager had revealed hitherto unknown aspects of New Zealand's involvement in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Earlier this week, Hager was issued an apology, and awarded $66,000 in compensation. About $24,000 of that sum will go towards the legal costs he incurred in the course of bringing the SIS to justice...
Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today...



Nicky Harger: NZSIS Apologises To Nicky Hager For Unlawfully Obtaining Private Phone Records
"This is an important result for journalism", said Felix Geiringer, one of the barristers representing Mr Hager. "Our intelligence services are given substantial powers...



Government: Sets Out Next Steps For On-farm Sequestration Strategy
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Climate Change Minister James Shaw have confirmed the next steps in the Government's partnership with the primary sector to develop a strategy for on-farm carbon sequestration...




Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme...


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


Government: Prime Minister Concludes Bilateral Talks With Finnish PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin have concluded their first in person bilateral meeting in Auckland this morning...


