Five Years Of Organ Donation Compensation

The Compensation for Live Organ Donors Act recently celebrated its fifth birthday yesterday, and has been a big success for generous New Zealanders, National’s List MP based in Hutt South Chris Bishop says.

“Five years ago yesterday, the Compensation for Live Organ Donors Act, a member’s bill in my name, came into effect. Since then, live organ donors have been able to receive compensation of 100 per cent of their earnings for up to 12 weeks after their operation.

“Live organ donors are heroes who selflessly give a part of their body to improve the lives of others. Prior to the law change, donors were just entitled to the equivalent of the sickness benefit, and it was cumbersome to claim the small amount of money through the Ministry of Social Development.

“There were real struggles for many organ donors as they recuperated and took time off work after invasive surgery.

“Since the Act has come into force, over $5 million has been paid out to 344 donors through the Ministry of Health, in a much more streamlined and efficient way. That’s 344 people whose lives have been made a bit easier through compensation for their incredibly generous donations to others.

“Organ donors are real legends and now the law recognises that sacrifice

“I am just so sorry that the inspiration for the Act, Sharon van der Gulik, is not around to see the fifth anniversary of the Act.

“Sharon raised this idea with me in a public meeting during the election campaign in 2014. She told me about how her grandson had donated a kidney to her, but was struggling financially after the surgery, and promoted the idea of compensation so that people weren’t worse off after donating.

“Sadly, Sharon passed away earlier this year but I know she would be delighted at what her advocacy has achieved. I’m thinking of her and all other organ donors. Thank you for your generosity.”

