Govt Of Kindness Deeply Cruel

Monday, 12 December 2022, 12:32 pm
“The Ombudsman’s investigation into the MIQ debacle shows that the Government of kindness has been deeply cruel”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Today, the Ombudsman found that MBIE didn’t adequately take into account the very real impact MIQ would have on people’s lives. It didn’t provide Ministers the quality of free and frank advice required, but the buck doesn’t stop with them. It stops with the Ministers leading them.

“As soon as she cancelled the March 15 commemoration and started to take Covid-19 seriously, Jacinda Ardern’s one-track leadership style was doomed to failure.

“The Prime Minister told us we were fighting a ‘tricky virus’, a ‘killer virus.’ We were told that a ‘team of five million’ was forming a ‘wall of protection.’ The problem is, by focusing on just one thing, she missed New Zealanders’ overall welfare.

“Faced with an enormous fear campaign put on the whole country, it’s no surprise that the public service followed suit and offered limited advice.

“The end result was a cruel, one-size-fits-all MIQ lottery that created misery.

“One New Zealander was even given asylum from the Taliban because our own Government was so mean spirited.

“ACT was the first party to call for MIQ to end as soon as possible – it was a heartless, Hunger Games-style policy. Right up until it followed ACT and called for MIQ to be dumped, National wanted to continue the policy as well.

“From Day 1, ACT called on the Government to take a risk-proportionate approach to managing Covid-19. ACT’s four Covid-19 policy papers said the Government should weigh all the costs and benefits of its response.

“The Covid-19 Royal Commission must inquire into where MIQ failed and how it could have been done better.”

Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


