Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Time's Up Mahuta

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 7:06 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Revelations this morning in the NZ Herald that Nanaia Mahuta sought advice about the 60 per cent entrenchment threshold a month before Labour voted on the amendment shows she cannot be trusted on three waters entrenchment,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“These revelations contradict Mahuta’s statement in the House on December 6th, where she led us to believe she had no prior knowledge. She said ‘The member knows that SOP was tabled in the House during the committee of the whole House debate, so we were made aware of the details of the SOP at the same time he was.

“Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly told media that Labour “is taking this as a team” and repeatedly called it a “mistake.” It’s now clear her Local Government Minister has gone rogue and made a fool of her. If it was a ‘mistake’ it was a very well prepared one.

“Mahuta going to her officials for advice in response to a letter from Eugenie Sage shows she was actively engaged in the issue a month before it came up. Mahuta now says she only learned of the precise details of the Green SOP when it came up. However that didn’t stop her supporting it in the House, as Mahuta said at the time:

‘We know that while this particular SOP may not pass the constitutional threshold, there is a moral obligation of people who believe that privatisation should not occur to support that particular SOP.’

“Amazingly, this came right after Mahuta had said:

‘We accepted the advice… that came from the Crown Law Office… There is a high constitutional threshold to be reached in order to put such a threshold within legislation, and often it's on constitutional matters—of which this bill is not…’

“From these quotes Mahuta had clearly weighed up official advice and thought about the Green amendment to entrench three waters. She had differentiated the Green amendment from the Government’s previous proposal, and decided it was a ‘moral obligation’ to support it in spite of legal advice that it didn’t reach the constitutional threshold for entrenchment.

"It's no longer believable that entrenching three waters was all just a big misunderstanding. Mahuta's support of entrenchment was either entirely pre meditated, or she is able to get advice, forget it, then recite it, then ignore it, changing her position within a paragraph of speaking.

“The fact that Ardern continues to cover for Mahuta shows how all-powerful the Maori caucus is and that Ardern has no control over Cabinet.

“If Ardern had any control at all, she would have dropped the wildly unpopular Three Waters legislation long ago. Instead, Mahuta is riding roughshod over her.

“If Helen Clark were Prime Minister, Mahuta would have already been sacked.

“It’s time for Ardern to show some leadership and that starts by showing Mahuta the door.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Steps To Reduce The Racing Industry’s Cruelty


In the season for humans to be merry, here’s some good news for the animals. In a major animal welfare move, the British Horse Racing Authority has decided that as from 9 January 2023, British jockeys will no longer be allowed to use whips in jump races in the usual forehand position. Instead, they will have to urge the horses onwards with the whip held only in a backhand grip. That change has been given less than a month to bed in - until 6 February - before penalties begin to be imposed. For flat races, the same change will occur over the month from 27 February. So… Will New Zealand’s racing authorities now quickly follow suit..?
More>>



 
 



National: Tama Potaka Wins Hamilton West
“The people of Hamilton West have sent a message to the Labour Government,” National Leader Christopher Luxon says. Election night results in the Hamilton West by-election put National’s Tama Potaka ahead by more than 2,000 votes from Labour’s Georgie Dansey... More>>

Government: Next Steps In Securing Affordable Water Services For New Zealanders
The Government has laid foundations for safe and affordable water services with the Water Services Entities Bill passing its third reading in Parliament. This is the first of three bills... More>>


ALSO:


Government: President Zelenskyy Confirmed To Address NZ Parliament
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the New Zealand House of Representatives via video link at 8am Wednesday 14 December... More>>



Government: Backs Eastern Busway Extension, Delivering Progress On Vital Transport Projects
Faster travel times and a more reliable bus service is coming to more of Auckland’s eastern suburbs, with the Government confirming investment in the next phases of the Eastern Busway... More>>




Government: Circuit Breaker Introduced To Stop Children Re-offending

The Government will introduce a ‘circuit-breaker’ response aimed at quickly addressing the repeat offending of a small group of children and young people... More>>

Electoral Commission: Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election
The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 