Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ready For The Big Time? Investment Ready Looks To Grow Kiwi Food And Fibre Innovators

Sunday, 18 June 2023, 7:00 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Primary Industries

Ambitious food and fibre businesses with proven products seeking to expand their operations are being invited to apply for Investment Ready, a programme by The Factory and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

The programme takes successful applications through an intensive and comprehensive 12-week programme, preparing them for the next phase of growth and investment with mentorship, documentation, and connections with investors. Having completed the programme with the first cohort of applicants, Investment Ready is now open for a second round, ready to take Kiwi ingenuity to the world stage.

‘Agvocate’ who gets behind all things food and fibre Nick Gain, The Factory CEO, says that in a tough environment, access to support and potential investment dollars has never been more relevant. “With Investment Ready, we’re giving established but smaller food and fibre businesses the support and access to the expertise necessary for stepping it up a gear and taking on international markets. New Zealand is well-recognised as a source of high-quality food and other agricultural products; the markets are there, and the customers want our goods. But it is incredibly difficult to go from start-up to busy small company, and on to large-scale production. And that’s what Investment Ready does. We open those doors.”

Designed to equip food and fibre businesses with the tools to prepare for and successfully raise investment capital for business growth, Investment Ready is a 12-week programme that assists through dedicated support, knowledge, mentorship, investor connections and vital investment documentation. This addresses a fundamental challenge for any business looking to scale, notes Gain. “The organisations we work with have a proven product and market. What they don’t have is the capital necessary for scaling up. And with the word ‘recession’ being bounced around, it’s more difficult than ever.”

Among the first cohort of food and fibre businesses to have completed the Investment Ready programme in 2023 is Palmerston North’s Moreish Premium Organic Butchery. A family-owned boutique producer and retailer of free-range meats operating since 2009, Moreish have a well-established domestic presence and exports to several international markets. The business is a multiple award winner and a recognised brand ready to step up to scale. Nicola Fitzsimons describes Investment Ready as tough, hands-on, and a great deal of work. “We knew and expected that, but without the effort, there is no way we could be as far along on our international expansion plans as we now are,” she says.

It’s a classic case of doing the mahi to get the treats. “Stepping up to the next level takes a lot. The ideas may not be new, but when you are required to work to a deadline and a schedule, the plans you have in the back of your head come very much to the fore. You can’t put it off for tomorrow, it is about accelerating execution, getting on with it, and putting plans into action.”

Fitzsimons says one of the major lessons emerging from working with Investment Ready is the practice of working on the business, rather than in the business. “It’s a challenge every owner of a growing business faces. There’s the operational stuff that must happen all the time, but sometimes that’s at the expense of the strategic side. Investment Ready elevates things to the strategic level.”

Tackling international markets and building a brand takes considerable time and capital. Fitzsimons says the programme has helped Moreish understand what investors want to see and what they expect from businesses looking for their support. “Be prepared to work, a lot. But you’ll also understand and appreciate what you have far better,” she advises potential participants in the second cohort. “Make no mistake, this is a demanding programme, but it is so worth it.”

Gain says each successful applicant is equipped with the necessary tools, documentation, and connections to develop a compelling investment proposition and find the right investors for successful partnerships. “We’ve seen many promising food and fibre companies going in to pitch to investors but lacking the right knowledge and documentation to secure backing. With Investment Ready, a customised approach is taken to each business, with mentorship, advice, and guidance on how to take the next steps. If your business is established with products in the market and ready to expand, we’d love to hear from you.”

Applications for Cohort II of the Investment Ready Programme are open and close 23 June. For more information visit https://www.investmentready.nz/.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry of Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Recession Engineered By The Reserve Bank

This week, we got official confirmation that the Reserve Bank has finally achieved the recession it has worked so hard to engineer. The Bank has bludgeoned borrowers and households with interest rate hikes, and sought to ease wage pressure by creating recessionary conditions that are being predicted to throw thousands of New Zealanders out of work. Hold the champagne, right? More>>



 
 

Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


Green Party: New Income Guarantee For Every New Zealander

"Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs - even when times are tough,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years.Even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. Ultimately, it’s the children who will suffer if we can’t retain enough experienced teachers. More>>


InsideOUT: Over 300 Schools Celebrate Pride Week

Now in its fourth year, this year's campaign is bigger than ever with a record number of schools from across Aotearoa participating. Over 300 schools & education institutes will took part in the week's festivities, including over 60% of secondary schools. More>>


Mental Health & Wellbeing Commission: Pacific Community Connections Key To Wellbeing During COVID-19

Pacific peoples’ connection to family, community, culture, and faith was a key source of strength and resilience during the pandemic and lessons learned from their experiences should inform future policies and responses. More>>


Te Papa: Sacred Ancestral Remains & Taonga Return From Germany

The remains of 95 Māori & Moriori ancestors, along with 6 Toi moko (mummified tattooed heads) and taonga Māori, have been repatriated from seven institutions across Germany. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 