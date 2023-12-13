Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Better Data Reporting With New Price Indexes

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 10:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The new Selected Price Indexes (SPI) from Stats NZ replaces and expands upon previous indexes, offering essential price data at more regular intervals.

“Covering 45 per cent of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket of goods, the Selected Price Index offers Kiwis and their businesses a powerful tool to better understand, budget and respond to market dynamics,” Statistics Minister Andrew Bayly says.

The Selected Price Indexes acts as a cost-effective alternative solution to a monthly Consumer Price Index.

“The inclusion of monthly data for essential sectors such as food, rental, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, petrol, diesel, airfares, and accommodation services means better budgeting and financial planning capabilities for households, businesses and government.”

Selected Price Indexes can be used to forecast inflation which makes it a valuable resource for businesses in anticipating and aligning with potential shifts in monetary policy.

“As a government we are committed to lowering inflation and providing support that helps Kiwis navigate the high cost of living.

“More data, more often, means we have a better understanding of what the consumer market prices are doing, and it can aid decision-making for households and businesses.

“The Selected Price Indexes give Kiwis clear, timely information on the critical goods and services they care most about.”

The Selected Price Indexes for November 2023 will be released on the 13th of December at 12:00 pm.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 