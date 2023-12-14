Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Milestone Reached On Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements Legislation

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan.

“We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised,” Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden says.

“As a government we are focussed on boosting productivity, becoming more competitive, and creating a healthy economy that will benefit all New Zealanders. This policy fulfils a commitment made as part of the National-ACT coalition agreement.

“Fair Pay Agreements were a one-size-fits-all model that could be initiated by a union and small number of employees, yet they would have applied to every employee and employer within coverage.

“If finalised, these agreements would have made it tougher for businesses who are already struggling in a cost of living crisis by piling on rigid and costly legislation.

“These costs would have been passed on to consumers and employees as businesses respond by hiring fewer people, reducing hours of work or increasing the price of goods and services just to stay afloat.

“To lift productivity and drive economic growth we need agile and flexible workplaces, where businesses have the confidence to innovate and grow, and employees have the freedom to agree on terms that work for them and their unique situation.

“When businesses thrive, our economy thrives. And it’s only with a strong economy that we can lift wages, create opportunities, and help Kiwis get ahead.

“Repealing the legislation will have no impact on the current employment terms for workers because no Fair Pay Agreements have been finalised.

“This is the final step before the Bill receives Royal assent. By achieving this milestone we’re in the final stages of bringing about real change for businesses that helps New Zealanders get ahead.”

Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


