Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Green Building Council Speech

Friday, 15 December 2023, 9:50 am
Speech: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

Kia Ora, good evening and thank you for the introduction.

And thank you for having me here tonight at your launch of the Practical Guide to Upfront Carbon and to learn from the success of Argosy Property and BECA on their award-winning project, 8 Willis Street.

First, I’d like to acknowledge the work that has gone into this guide, the latest in a suite of tools produced by the New Zealand Green Building Council (“the Council”) designed to reduce emissions and encourage more sustainable buildings.

I understand that this guide will help to assess upfront carbon, including how to set targets and highlight effective strategies to reduce emissions.

It will provide practical examples of the process from around the country.

Around 21% of New Zealand’s long-lived greenhouse gas emissions are from construction activity and the energy and water used in buildings.

We also know that a building constructed today will exist and continue to be in use for many decades to come. This makes decisions on up-front carbon relating to the design, approach and choice of materials vitally important in determining future climate change impacts.

I understand that MBIE published an embodied carbon technical methodology in 2022, providing guidance on a consistent approach that the sector could use to measure the embodied carbon of a building, across its life cycle.

It is excellent to see the industry increasingly choosing to adopt embodied carbon assessments and incorporating the MBIE technical methodology into their projects.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

I congratulate the Council on making new resources available to the sector, which help build on that methodology, and provide practical advice for considering the ‘up-front’ carbon of a project.

Thank you for the work that you are therefore doing to lift performance and productivity in the industry, foster innovation and strengthen engagement.

I will now offer reflections on three key ways that I see this work aligning with the aims of the incoming coalition government, namely:

1. improving affordability;

2. maintaining engagement with the sector; and

3. measuring progress and achieving accountability.

In relation to affordability, it is commonly accepted that reducing construction wastage will improve economic as well as environmental performance. That being so, greater consciousness about the carbon embodied in building products must surely be positive for the financial plan as well as the planet. Housing and other building types can be made more affordable as a result.

As for maintaining engagement with the sector, our government commits to listening carefully to the issues raised – and solutions proposed – by those closest to the action. A hard-headed assessment of reality is most likely to be provided by someone wearing a literal hard hat. I assure you that we will be engaging, even though this engagement will look different than the Industry Transformation Plan for Construction established under the previous government. We intend to retain elements of the Construction Sector Accord – which of course pre-dated the ITP project – that are working well, albeit again potentially in a different form.

Finally: measuring progress and achieving accountability. A cold-blooded assessment of upfront carbon will be most valuable in understanding the threats and opportunities posed by product X or practice Y. The time for sweeping statements of aspiration and transformation that are unlikely to be realised is over. Let us all – government, NGOs, and private sector players alike – be unafraid to be judged on our actual performance. We will adjust as necessary along the way to a cleaner, greener future.

In any regulatory change made by our government, know that we intend to take a “light touch” approach, not a heavy-handed one, and provide maximum certainty for planning purposes.

If we are correct in believing that it will be in the best interests of the sector itself to adopt green building practices – for reasons of competitive advantage, as well as “doing the right thing” – then our shared task is simple: we must find ways to encourage enlightened self-interest.

Methodologies for assessing carbon impact will be a key enabler of that. These assessments allow the necessary levers to be pulled to achieve the win-win scenarios of lower costs and a smaller carbon footprint.

Briefly on me as your new minister: in my time before entering the political arena I served as an officer in the NZ and Australian navies. I experienced a variety of built environments in that time – including living in Government House for a year, as I found that aide to the governor-general was slightly more luxurious than the Iraqi oil terminal in the Northern Arabian Gulf on which I spent Christmas in 2007.

And I have never been more conscious of the value of a warm, dry home than when I spent a few years in submarines across the Tasman.

I also practised law before becoming an MP, a large proportion being property work. I am motivated to reduce delays and costs as I have seen the effects these have.

Let me close by acknowledging again the work that the Council has been doing, including not only the publication of resources on calculating embodied emissions but also workshops across the country.

Congratulations on your launch of the Guide and the success exemplified by today’s case study.

And thanks again for this opportunity to join you tonight.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Independent Police Conduct Authority: Summary Of Findings – Complaints From Parliament Protest 2022

On 20 April 2023, the Independent Police Conduct Authority published ‘The Review: Policing of the Protest and Occupation at Parliament 2022’. In that report we outlined that we received 1,905 complaints relating to the protest. Of those we determined that 19 complaints required either a specific investigation or further enquiries to determine what further action should be taken... More



 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 