New Zealand Accepts Vice Chair Role At The Upcoming World Trade Organisation

Trade
Minister Todd McClay has accepted the role of Vice Chair for
the World Trade Organisation’s 13th Ministerial Conference
in Abu Dhabi next year.
“I am honoured to accept the
nomination from the World Trade Organisation membership for
the role as Vice Chair, which reflects NewZealand’s
longstanding commitment to the multilateral trading
system” Mr McClay says.
“The World Trade
Organisation and its rules are critical to NewZealand as
a small and open economy, to ensure our exporters can
operate globally with certainty.
“As Vice Chair, I
can play an active role to ensure a successful conference,
working closely with the host and Chair of the 13th
Ministerial Conference in the United Arab
Emirates.
“In particular, I will focus on a better
deal for agricultural exporters, the removal of fisheries
subsidies and strengthening the World Trade Organisation
dispute settlement process.”
The World Trade
Organisation’s 13th Ministerial Conference will be held on
26-29 February 2024.
New Zealand’s nomination was
announced at the World Trade Organisation’s General
Council in Geneva on 13 December 2023.
Ministerial
conferences are the highest decision-making body of the
World Trade Organisation. NewZealand is one of three Vice
Chair roles representing different groups, with Cameroon and
Panama nominated for the other
roles.
