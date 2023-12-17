Finally, Wellington Can Get Moving

“ACT welcomes the end of the ironically named Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM). The left-wing fantasy project was a drain on taxpayers and ratepayers, and would have achieved the exact opposite of what it says on the tin,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT’s coalition agreement with National committed the government to immediately stopping work on LGWM. With the government shutting it down Wellingtonians can sleep easy knowing their city isn’t going to be transformed into an inaccessible left-wing utopia where no one can drive or get a park.

“LGWM would have made Wellington a place where people are unable to have the flexibility to drive up to a shop, pick something up, grab the kids from school, head to sports practice and somehow Labour thought this would entice people to the city. You can’t bully people into changing their entire lifestyle for the sake of a left-wing fantasy. People will just leave.

“It’s disappointing to see the Wellington City Council remains committed to the Golden Mile aspect, but with a commitment to greater engagement with local businesses they will hear loud and clear what needs to be scrapped.

“After years of uncertainty and tens of millions of dollars being spent, we can finally close the chapter on Let’s Get Wellington Moving and focus on the issues people actually want sorted.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

