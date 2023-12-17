Finally, Wellington Can Get Moving

“ACT welcomes the end of the ironically named Let’s
Get Wellington Moving (LGWM). The left-wing fantasy project
was a drain on taxpayers and ratepayers, and would have
achieved the exact opposite of what it says on the tin,”
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“ACT’s coalition
agreement with National committed the government to
immediately stopping work on LGWM. With the government
shutting it down Wellingtonians can sleep easy knowing their
city isn’t going to be transformed into an inaccessible
left-wing utopia where no one can drive or get a
park.
“LGWM would have made Wellington a place where
people are unable to have the flexibility to drive up to a
shop, pick something up, grab the kids from school, head to
sports practice and somehow Labour thought this would entice
people to the city. You can’t bully people into changing
their entire lifestyle for the sake of a left-wing fantasy.
People will just leave.
“It’s disappointing to see
the Wellington City Council remains committed to the Golden
Mile aspect, but with a commitment to greater engagement
with local businesses they will hear loud and clear what
needs to be scrapped.
“After years of uncertainty
and tens of millions of dollars being spent, we can finally
close the chapter on Let’s Get Wellington Moving and focus
on the issues people actually want
sorted.”
