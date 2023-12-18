Trade Minister Travels To India And Singapore To Advance Key Relationships

Trade Minister Todd McClay will make his first overseas visit to India and Singapore to meet with his trade counterparts and to advance New Zealand’s relationships.

“India and Singapore are two key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and I look forward to having engaging conversations with Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister Gan Kim Yong to deepen our relationships.

“The relationship with India is a strategic priority for the coalition Government, and we will look at how to strengthen this important connection across a range of areas.

“Meeting in person with Minister Goyal will be essential for developing a strong partnership that enhances opportunities for both our countries.”

Mr McClay will also deliver a speech on the Government’s ambition for the relationship with India, and participate in a moderated discussion with G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, in front of an audience of national business and community leaders. Mr McClay will then travel to Singapore.

“Singapore is our most significant trading partner in South East Asia and a critical hub for New Zealand supply lines. They are a key likeminded partner on the importance of international trade rules.

“Establishing a strong relationship early with Minister Gan will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the New Zealand – Singapore Enhanced Partnership.

“Singapore’s innovative and open approach to international trade has made us natural partners on issues such as the green economy and supply chain management.”

Todd McClay will depart on Monday 18 December and return on Thursday 21 December.

© Scoop Media

