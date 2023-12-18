Trade Minister Travels To India And Singapore To Advance Key Relationships

Trade Minister Todd McClay will make his first overseas
visit to India and Singapore to meet with his trade
counterparts and to advance New Zealand’s
relationships.
“India and Singapore are two key
partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and I look forward to
having engaging conversations with Minister Piyush Goyal and
Minister Gan Kim Yong to deepen our
relationships.
“The relationship with India is a
strategic priority for the coalition Government, and we will
look at how to strengthen this important connection across a
range of areas.
“Meeting in person with Minister
Goyal will be essential for developing a strong partnership
that enhances opportunities for both our
countries.”
Mr McClay will also deliver a speech on
the Government’s ambition for the relationship with India,
and participate in a moderated discussion with G20 Sherpa,
Amitabh Kant, in front of an audience of national business
and community leaders. Mr McClay will then travel to
Singapore.
“Singapore is our most significant
trading partner in South East Asia and a critical hub for
New Zealand supply lines. They are a key likeminded partner
on the importance of international trade
rules.
“Establishing a strong relationship early
with Minister Gan will be invaluable as we continue to
strengthen the New Zealand – Singapore Enhanced
Partnership.
“Singapore’s innovative and open
approach to international trade has made us natural partners
on issues such as the green economy and supply chain
management.”
Todd McClay will depart on Monday 18
December and return on Thursday 21
December.
