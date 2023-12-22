Financial Support For More Displaced Homeowners

The Government will extend financial support to more
displaced homeowners affected by the severe weather events
in late 2022 and early 2023, Social Development and
Employment Minister Louise Upston says.
The extension
will focus on people who are in genuine need and are not
currently receiving Temporary Accommodation Assistance from
the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).
Currently,
the eligibility criteria for Temporary Accommodation
Assistance is narrow and targets a small, specific group of
homeowners facing two sets of unavoidable accommodation
costs.
The ‘severe weather events’
include:
Nelson, Marlborough and Tasman flooding
(August 2022)
Auckland flooding (January/February
2023)
Cyclone Gabrielle (February
2023).
“There is funding set aside to help
homeowners impacted by these weather events and we want to
make sure that gets to those who are facing significant
hardship.
“Some people have been declined for this
financial support because of circumstances beyond their
control.”
Examples could include homes that have not
been red or yellow stickered, but councils have acknowledged
they aren’t safe to live in, or people who could not get
insurance cover for their house due to damage caused by
earlier weather events.
“I’ve asked MSD to look at
those who have been declined Temporary Accommodation
Assistance in the past and see what changes would need to be
made to allow more discretion for granting payments in cases
of exceptional circumstances.”
Greater discretion
for complex home ownership structures (e.g. ownership of
properties by a trust) are being investigated, but will take
longer to address.
Details of the changes are still
being worked through. Further information will be available
on the Work and Income website in February
2024.
