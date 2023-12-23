A Public Service That Delivers For You

“ACT is changing the way the public service operates so
it is focussed on outcomes for taxpayers rather than
spending your money just because it can,” says ACT’s
Public Service spokesperson Todd
Stephenson.
“ACT’s coalition agreement commits to
delivering savings in public sector spending by reducing
non-essential back office functions, with expenditure
reduction targets to be set for each agency, informed by the
increase in back office head count at that agency since
2017. And that when evaluating government expenditure,
departments should assess it on the extent to which it is
delivering a public good.
“Earlier this year it was
revealed the Department of Internal Affairs spent $17,000
welcoming its new Deputy Chief Executive, while the Ministry
for Pacific Peoples spent $40,000 farewelling its Chief
Executive. To these organisations it’s chump change, to
taxpayers who have paid more and more tax for declining
public services under Labour’s tenure, it’s another
reminder of why Labour has left such a mess
behind.
“ACT knows that the money spent by
government has been taken from hard-working New Zealanders
and they deserve value for it.
“The culture of
extravagance in the public service needs to end. Under this
government we expect the public service will start thinking
about how it is serving taxpayers again, rather than
itself.”
