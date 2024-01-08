Liberal GE Laws Bring Opportunities For NZ

“ACT has long said that if we want to get serious about
reducing our emissions and allowing scientific innovation in
New Zealand, rather than forcing our scientists to do their
work in the States, we must liberalise our archaic genetic
engineering (GE) laws,” says ACT’s Research, Science and
Innovation spokesperson Parmjeet Parmar.
“ACT’s
coalition agreement commits to liberalising GE laws. This is
desperately needed to ensure we can make scientific
advancements while having a clearly regulated framework that
mitigates risk. Crucially, the regulation needs to be
proportionate to risk.
“Australia modernised its
laws in October 2019. We risk being left behind if we
don’t do the same.
“For example, innovations like
AgResearch’s High Metabolisable Energy ryegrass, which has
the potential to reduce livestock methane emissions by
around 15 per cent and ensure less nitrogen is excreted into
the environment, are illegal here.
“We look forward
to liberalising New Zealand’s archaic laws on genetic
engineering and allowing our scientists to be leaders, not
laggards.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
AUKUS, the trilateral pact between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, was a steal for all except one of the partners. Australia, given the illusion of protection even as its aggressive stance (acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, becoming a forward base for the US military) aggravated other countries; the feeling of superiority, even as it was surrendering itself to a foreign power as never before, was the loser in the bargain. Last month, Australians woke up to the sad reminder that their government’s capitulation to Washington has been so total as to render any further talk about independence an embarrassment... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More