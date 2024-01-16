Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Independent Electoral Review Final Report Released

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 9:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has today released the final report of the Independent Electoral Review.

“The final report has over 140 recommendations that cover many aspects of parliamentary electoral laws,” says Mr Goldsmith.

“This follows an interim report released in June 2023, and two rounds of public engagement that together attracted more than 7,500 submissions.”

The Government will make a formal response to the review in due course.

“A number of recommendations can be ruled out immediately, such as lowering the voting age to 16, allowing all prisoners to vote and stand for Parliament, freezing the ratio of electorate to list seats, which would lead to extra MPs as the population increases, and repealing the offence of ‘treating’ voters with refreshments and entertainment.”

The report recommended holding a referendum on the term of Parliament.

The Government has already committed as part of the National-ACT coalition agreement to introducing the Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year Term) Amendment Bill, which if passed would be subject to a binding referendum.


The Government will now consider the other recommendations.

The Independent Electoral Review was established in May 2022 by then Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi.

The final report, an executive summary, and further information about the review can be found on the Independent Electoral Review website and the Ministry of Justice website.

Gordon Campbell: On The Gaza Genocide Hearings


Don’t hold your breath for a final judgement from the International Court of Justice as to whether Israel is, or isn’t, committing genocide in Gaza. Since 2019, the ICJ has been mulling over whether Myanmar has committed genocide against its Rohingya population, and still hasn’t reached a conclusion. Similarly, it took 14 years for the ICJ to conclude that while yes, acts of genocide were committed by Serbian forces in Bosnia in the 1990s, the Serbian government wasn’t directly responsible for committing genocide.
Problem being, an intention to commit genocide is rarely announced in advance...
More


 
 


Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

