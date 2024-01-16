Statement From The Co-leaders Of The Green Party On The Resignation Of Golriz Ghahraman

Green Party Co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw said:

“Golriz Ghahraman has been the leading voice in Parliament for human rights, truly independent foreign policy, and electoral reform for six years. Her political achievements are significant.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour.

“It is clear to us that Ms Ghahraman is in a state of extreme distress. She has taken responsibility and apologised. We support the decision she has made to resign.

“We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future.

“Ms Ghahraman has worked tirelessly on behalf of her communities. Nothing detracts from that work and we know she will continue to support those communities in the future.

“We cannot comment on the details of allegations while Police investigations are ongoing.

“The Green Party is a movement of thousands of people working for people and planet and that work continues.”

