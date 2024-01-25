Work Begins On SH1/SH29 Intersection Upgrade

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has kicked off the construction of a new roundabout on SH1/SH29 at Piarere this morning, which will increase the safety and reliability of movement for people and freight using this strategic corridor.

“The Government is committed to delivering infrastructure that boosts economic growth, reduces congestion, and creates a safer and more reliable transport network,” Mr Brown says.

Once completed, the 60-metre-wide roundabout will greatly improve safety and wait times for people travelling through Waikato.

“SH1 and SH29 are strategically important to the upper North Island and this T-intersection has long been a pinch point in the network which carries more than 2,500 heavy commercial vehicles and 25,000 cars every day.”

“We have heard from the local community that safety on this intersection is a large concern. This strategic improvement will increase safety and reduce the risk of serious crashes. With two lanes, it will also improve the traffic flow and increase efficiencies.”

The roundabout has been designed to connect into a new Road of National Significance between Cambridge and Piarere, improving the efficiency, safety and resilience of this corridor.

Work is also underway on the Government’s Policy Statement on land transport that will set the Government’s nationwide transport priorities.

