Continuing Support To Community Flood Resilience

The Government is contributing more than $15 million to support councils and communities to build flood resilience in three regions, following the 2023 severe weather events.

“Last week I announced funding of just under $12 million for Wairarapa and Northland flood resilience projects, these further projects bring the Government’s contribution this year to $26.8 million across 17 projects,” said Mark Mitchell, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery.

“Three projects I am announcing today will help protect homes in areas impacted by landslides during the weather events. The projects include Tauranga’s Egret Avenue and Te Mutu Crescent, ($7.3 million), Coromandel’s Thornton Bay ($1.3 million) and an area in Port Waikato ($1.1 million).

“Stabilising these landslides means people can return or remain in their homes, giving certainty to these communities.

“A further $3.3 million is being provided for flood resilience work being undertaken by the Thames Coromandel, Hauraki, Waikato, Waitomo and Ōtotohanga District Councils. These projects include clearing waterways of storm damaged trees, removing gravel and stabilising riverbanks. Some of the waterways to be cleared include the Lake Hakanoa chanel in Huntly, the Waihou Rivers Network in Hauraki/Thames Coromandel, and rivers in vulnerable areas of the Waikato, Waipā and Waikato’s West Coast.

“Clearing waterways impacted by the 2023 severe weather events will reduce the likelihood of further flooding causing damage to neighbouring communities and land.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We are also supporting a project by Manawatū District Council ($1.675 million) to protect the water supply for residents Stanway-Halcombe rural water scheme area, including Halcombe Village.

“During the 2023 weather events, heavy rain in the Rangitīkei River affected water quality and resulted in a boil water notice for users of the Stanway-Halcombe rural water scheme. With Government support, additional treatment capability will be available, reducing quality issues caused by the washout of riverbanks. The project will also support erosion mitigation works to protect against future weather events.

“These new projects will bring certainty to affected communities and ensure these areas are better equipped to withstand future severe weather events.”

© Scoop Media

