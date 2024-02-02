Chlöe Swarbrick To Run For Co-leader Of The Green Party

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has announced that she will run for the Co-leader of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I am a proud member of the Green Party. More than any other party we understand that there is far greater leadership out there in the community than there is in the so-called halls of power. I am here to serve my communities. Over the past three days, they have asked me to stand up and put myself forward for this role,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

“Conventional, incremental politics has failed to rise to the challenges we face - those intertwined climate, inequality, biodiversity and housing crises.

“What is possible in politics is only ever defined by the willingness of those in power. As Co-leader, I want to show everyone in this country the power running through their veins to choose our future. We cannot leave politics to the politicians.

“Institutions are just made up of people making decisions, and throughout my lifetime, these decisions have been often constrained by systems designed to give power and privilege to the few. But this system is man-made and it can and must be remade.

“I will be spending the next few weeks talking to members of the Green Party about my vision for the future of our movement and to ask their trust in me. If I am elected to work alongside Marama Davidson, I will grow the Green movement to achieve tangible, real-world, people-powered change - as I have since I first signed up - but now, at even greater scale.

“That means more Green members across the country, running local campaigns and implementing local solutions. It means more Greens Local Body members, Councillors and Mayors. It means more Greens MPs in Parliament and ultimately, our nation’s first Green-led Government.

“I will challenge this Government’s cruel agenda and communicate the imagination, potential, and the necessary hope to mobilise for the sustainable, inspiring and inclusive Aotearoa that I see reflected every day in our communities,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

