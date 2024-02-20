Cyclone Recovery Taskforce Concludes

The Cyclone Recovery Taskforce has been wound down with responsibilities transferred to the Cyclone Recovery Unit, Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell says.

“In making this decision, we have considered how the recovery structures have evolved, and in particular the role of the Cyclone Recovery Unit to coordinate and prioritise the recovery programme.

"I acknowledge and commend chairman Sir Brian Roche and members of the taskforce for the integral role they have played in helping regions and communities recover and rebuild from the 2023 North Island weather events, and for their support across government.

“In the last year they have made a great deal of progress facilitating property categorisation work between central and local government, collaborating with the insurance sector, and coordinating discussions between banks leading to support packages for businesses and the primary sector.”

Sir Brian will remain as an advisor to the Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery. He will continue to build on the taskforce’s work on how New Zealand can be better placed for future large-scale disasters as well as support the Minister as needed in progressing the recovery.

“The Government is fully committed to the recovery, and we are working with local authorities to identify how we can make it go faster while consolidating the work within government to ensure efficiency,” Mr Mitchell says.

