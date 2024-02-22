Minister Attending Australian Data, Digital Meeting

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Digitising Government

Minister for Digitising Government Judith Collins is in Sydney to attend the first Data and Digital Ministers’ Meeting of 2024.

“This is a great opportunity to connect with our Australian counterparts and identify how we can work together on digital transformation,” Ms Collins says.

“Both our nations are looking into how advancements like AI and digital identity can help deliver better services to the public.

“This Government is committed to getting New Zealand up to speed on AI and to modernising our digital services. I have been impressed by the innovation shown in Australia to enable customers to engage and transact with government through digital channels.”

New Zealand has been part of the Data and Digital Ministers’ Meeting since 2020. This is a formal body that comprises Commonwealth and state Ministers from across Australia with a focus on data and digital transformation.

Ms Collins will also visit a project which is working to improve digital customer experience.

“Cutting out unnecessary bureaucracy and delivering the services New Zealanders need in a convenient and timely way is my ultimate goal for this portfolio. Learning from our Australian counterparts provides an opportunity to work towards this.”

Ms Collins will return to New Zealand tomorrow.

