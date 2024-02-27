Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Accepts Findings Of AEWV Scheme Review

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford has received the findings of the Assurance Review of the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) Scheme released today by the Public Service Commission.

“The report highlights serious issues, and I am disappointed that appropriate risk assessments were not being carried out by Immigration New Zealand from October 2022 until June 2023,” Ms Stanford says.

“I accept that the Ministry were under a great deal of pressure following the reopening of borders after COVID-19 and the unprecedented demand for migrant workers. This included having significant numbers of new staff, the merging of six previous visa types into one, and a new IT system that was not fully operational.”

Ms Stanford says she had received assurances from MBIE Chief Executive Carolyn Tremain, that there had been significant improvements in risk assessments for AEWV applications and documenting decisions and that the feedback from visa processing and compliance staff has been taken seriously.

“I want to thank staff who did absolutely the right thing in raising their concerns. I have been clear with the Ministry that when significant risks are identified in our immigration system, appropriate action must be taken and that I must be advised. I would also like to thank the reviewer, Jenn Bestwick, and her team for their work.”

Ms Stanford says the review confirmed that changes to improve the system were already happening but that more was needed.

“Along with the recommendations in the report, I have also asked for a range of advice about the AEWV and immigration settings more broadly that I will be considering over the coming weeks.

“New Zealanders need to have confidence that those who seek to live and work here, have the qualifications and skills they say they do and do not pose a risk, and those who come here for a better life are protected from exploitation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 

Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 