Parliament

Targeted Support For Young People

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Recently allocated Ministry of Youth Development funding will support more than 6700 young people to receive targeted youth development support to remain in education or transition to further training or employment and improve their wellbeing, Youth Minister Matt Doocey says.

Funding of $10.69 million will be allocated to 34 community-based youth sector providers around the country to deliver prevention and early intervention programmes that are tailored to young people’s needs.

Through the Ākonga Youth Development Community Fund (Ākonga Fund), the Ministry of Youth Development has funded 31 community-based youth development providers $9.702m to support at-risk learners during 2024 and 2025.

This set of Ākonga Fund investments has also prioritised young people in regions affected by flooding and severe weather events in early 2023. Of the total funding, $5.091 million (53 per cent) has been allocated to affected regions.

Through the Mental Wellbeing Support for Vulnerable Young People Fund, the Ministry of Youth Development has allocated $788,000 to youth sector providers over two years. This will enable at least 1000 vulnerable young people (aged 12 to 24 years) to receive early support to prevent the escalation of mental health and wellbeing issues.

“We know that young people have experienced higher levels of anxiety and stress, particularly over the past few years. This funding will support young people to meet and manage these challenges,” Mr Doocey says.

Through the Upskilling Young Kaimahi Fund, the Ministry of Youth Development is also supporting up to 200 young people (aged 16 to 24 years) to upskill in youth development and mentoring.

“With the rising cost of living impacting the lives of many young New Zealanders, the Government supports lifting skills, education and wellbeing to provide our young people with greater opportunities and a brighter future,” Mr Doocey says.

Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
