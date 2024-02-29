Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ - UAE trade agreement consultation begins

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 6:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Following a meeting with UAE Trade Minister Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the WTO Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, Trade Minister Todd McClay has launched public consultation for a trade agreement between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The UAE is a top-20 export market for New Zealand, and our largest market in the Middle East, with exports increasing 17% in the last year” Mr McClay says.

“A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE could bring opportunities to enhance our bilateral cooperation, grow our trading relationship, and complement the broader NZ-GCC FTA, for which negotiations are ongoing.

“Exploratory discussions between our two teams are progressing well and a decision on launching negotiations will be taken later this year, informed by those discussions and public submissions,” Mr McClay says.

“We are keen to hear from all interested New Zealanders, including businesses, NGOs, and members of the public.

The United Arab Emirates is a valued bilateral partner and is an important regional hub for New Zealand operations to the Middle East and beyond,” Mr McClay says.

For more information, including on how you can make a submission, please go to www.mfat.govt.nz/nzuaecepa.

