Petroleum Exploration Permit Grant Welcomed

Resources Minister Shane Jones has hailed the granting of
a petroleum exploration consent to Greymouth Gas Turangi
through Block Offer 2020.
“This is yet another step
taken in New Zealand’s journey back to resilience, taking
advantage of the natural bounty of our country to create
jobs and boost regional and national economic
development,” Mr Jones says.
“The Coalition
Government will reinstate the permitting of new petroleum
exploration and rebuild confidence that New Zealand is an
attractive and reliable option for investors.
“I
will be introducing a bill later this year that will
overturn the previous government’s ban on new permits for
petroleum exploration beyond the onshore Taranaki
region.”
Greymouth Gas Turangi has been granted a
permit for a 61.9 sq km area northwest of Stratford in
Taranaki for a period of 10 years.
The permit allows
the holder to search for Crown-owned reserves of oil and gas
in the area set
down.
