Strong Support For School Lunches With Over 16,000 Signatures In 24 Hours

The Government must commit to funding free and healthy school lunches, as thousands of people sign the petition to keep them, education spokesperson Jan Tinetti says.

“Teachers, parents and school communities are incredibly passionate about the free and healthy school lunches programme,” Jan Tinetti said.

“In 24 hours, 16,405 people signed the petition Labour launched at 10:30am yesterday.

“This is a programme that feeds our kids, helps them to learn, and saves families money. It is exactly the kind of programme that should continue to be funded, especially during a cost of living crisis.

“Teachers are seeing more attention in the classroom and parents and caregivers are saving $33 per week per child, or up to $1,250 per year per child on average.

“Christopher Luxon and David Seymour must commit to keeping the programme and give schools, parents and providers certainty.

“The free and healthy school lunches programme feeds more than 200,000 children in nearly 1000 schools. It also employs hundreds of people in our communities – and they need certainty too.

“If the Government is serious about ensuring children have enough to eat they will not scrap this programme,” Jan Tinetti said.

