Spotlight On Building Consent Delays

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

The coalition Government is taking steps to reduce delays and speed up the building consent system by requiring councils to submit data for building consent and code compliance certificates every quarter, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“Applications for building consents and code compliance certificates must be completed within 20 working days, however feedback from the sector is that they often take a lot longer causing frustrating and costly delays for builders.

“Delays in the building consent system increase the cost of building and make it harder for the sector to deliver more affordable homes for Kiwi families.

“Unbelievably, there is currently no consistent nationwide data on building consent timeframes and while MBIE has the power to collect it regularly the previous Labour Government never bothered to ask for it.

“This will change and starting in April, Building Consent Authorities will be required to submit timeframes for building consent and code compliance certificate applications with this data being published on MBIE’s website every quarter.

“This added scrutiny will provide greater certainty for the sector, encourage best practice and drive innovation that will help reduce delays and let Kiwi builders get on with the job.

“Collecting this data is also an important early step that will help inform future changes in the Government’s ambitious plan to streamline the building consent system and make it easier to build.”

Notes for editors:

Processing times for building consent and code compliance certificate applications for quarter one 2024 will be published in the week of the 29th April.

Gordon Campbell: On Dune 2, And Images Of Islam


Depictions of Islam in Western popular culture have rarely been positive, even before 9/11. Five years on from the mosque shootings, this is one of the cultural headwinds that the Muslim community has to battle against. Whatever messages of tolerance and inclusion are offered in daylight, much of our culture tends to be hostile to Islam when we’re sitting in the dark, with popcorn.
Any number of movie examples come to mind, beginning with Rudolf Valentino’s role (over a century ago) as the romantic Arab hero in The Sheik...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government’s new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again... More

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government’s plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely... More

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

