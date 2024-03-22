Support For Northland Emergency Response Centre

Hon Mark Mitchell,

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery

The Coalition Government is contributing more than $1 million to support the establishment of an emergency multi-agency coordination centre in Northland.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell announced the contribution today during a visit of the Whangārei site where the facility will be constructed.

“Northland has faced a number of significant region-wide emergencies in the past decade, as well as numerous smaller local-level events, but to-date multi-agency responses have been run out of temporary and make-shift facilities, which is less than ideal.

“The Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, Far North District Council, Whangārei District Council, Kaipara District Council, Northland Regional Council and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have collaborated on the proposal.

“When constructed, the multi-agency coordination centre will bring together response agencies under one roof, allowing for faster information sharing, more efficient resource allocation, and improved coordination and collaboration before, during and after emergencies.

“Ultimately, this is about ensuring local and regional emergency responses can be initiated swiftly and effectively, helping to keep people safe.”

The Government will contribute $1.037 million towards the project. The four Northland councils have committed a further $6.533 million and the facility will be constructed on Fire and Emergency New Zealand land.

“By supporting this project, the Government is making a substantial contribution to Northland’s readiness for future events, and the safety and well-being of Northland communities”.

