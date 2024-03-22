Pacific Youth To Shine From Boost To Polyfest

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Minister for Pacific Peoples

Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti has announced the Government’s commitment to the Auckland Secondary Schools Māori and Pacific Islands Cultural Festival, more commonly known as Polyfest.

“The Ministry for Pacific Peoples is a longtime supporter of Polyfest and, as it celebrates 49 years in 2024, I’m proud to announce continued Government support this year and into the festival’s 50th anniversary in 2025,” Dr Reti says.

“Over nearly five decades, Polyfest has grown into one of the largest Pacific festivals in the world.

“It’s a fantastic showcase, featuring thousands of Māori and Pacific youth who proudly showcase their culture through performance, speech, dance, and song, and I’m delighted to be attending on day two of a four day celebration.

“I’m also very pleased we will continue to support the festival – this year with $55,000 in sponsorship, $60,000 in 2025 for the 50-year anniversary, and an additional $60,000 in 2030, when Polyfest will reach a 55-year milestone.

“Alongside corporate and other support, the Government’s sponsorship of Polyfest, specifically its speech competitions, is recognition of the value and role languages play in building young people's confidence and achievement in education and employment,” Dr Reti says.

The 49th annual Polyfest has been taking place at Manukau Sports Bowl from 20-23 March, and is focused on the theme:

Me anga whakamuri kia koke whakamua - Looking to our past to determine our future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

