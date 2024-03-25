Chief Of Army Thanked For His Service

Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Army, Major General John Boswell, DSD, for his service as he leaves the Army after 40 years.

“I would like to thank Major General Boswell for his contribution to the Army and the wider New Zealand Defence Force, undertaking many different roles during his time,” Ms Collins says.



“I wish him and his family well for the future, and thank him for his service to New Zealand.”

Major General Boswell is seeing out the remainder of his term and will leave on 9 June to take up a role as Marlborough District Council chief executive.

He was appointed Chief of Army in September 2018.

