Universities Must Respond To Segregation Accusations

“Blocking access to spaces based on ethnicity has an
ugly past and has no future in New Zealand. Universities owe
the Kiwis who pay their bills an explanation,” says ACT
Tertiary Education spokesperson Dr Parmjeet
Parmar.
“Photos posted
online last night show official-looking signs at the
entrance to what appears to be an Auckland University study
room saying ‘This is a Designated Area for Māori and
Pasifika Students. Thank You’. ACT has seen similar
accounts from other universities. If true, this is nothing
short of segregation.
“Universities must front up
and be open about whether they are engaging in these
practices. Kiwis pay to keep their doors open with taxes,
and deserve an explanation. It is disappointing that it even
needs to be said, but ACT’s position is that blocking
people from spaces based on their ethnicity is unequivocally
wrong.”
