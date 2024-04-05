Foreign Minister Winston Peters To Visit New York, Washington D.C.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will engage with high-level United States Government and United Nations officials in the United States next week (6-12 April).

The visit, with programmes in New York and Washington D.C., will focus on major global and regional security challenges and includes meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“Our travel this week to Egypt, Poland, Belgium and Sweden has highlighted the challenging strategic environment facing the world today.

“Spending time in New York and Washington in the coming week will allow New Zealand the opportunity to engage with the leadership of the United Nations and senior counterparts in the United States on pressing regional and global security issues,” Mr Peters says.

While in New York, Mr Peters will address the UN General Assembly on New Zealand’s deep concerns about the situation in Gaza. While in Washington D.C. Mr Peters will also have a programme of calls on Capitol Hill.

Mr Peters arrives in the United States (from Sweden) on 6 April and returns to New Zealand on 14 April.

