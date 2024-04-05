Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister Winston Peters To Visit New York, Washington D.C.

Friday, 5 April 2024, 5:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will engage with high-level United States Government and United Nations officials in the United States next week (6-12 April).

The visit, with programmes in New York and Washington D.C., will focus on major global and regional security challenges and includes meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

“Our travel this week to Egypt, Poland, Belgium and Sweden has highlighted the challenging strategic environment facing the world today.

“Spending time in New York and Washington in the coming week will allow New Zealand the opportunity to engage with the leadership of the United Nations and senior counterparts in the United States on pressing regional and global security issues,” Mr Peters says.

While in New York, Mr Peters will address the UN General Assembly on New Zealand’s deep concerns about the situation in Gaza. While in Washington D.C. Mr Peters will also have a programme of calls on Capitol Hill.

Mr Peters arrives in the United States (from Sweden) on 6 April and returns to New Zealand on 14 April.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 