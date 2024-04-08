PM Heads To Singapore, Thailand, And Philippines

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines this week (April 14-20), along with a senior business delegation, signalling the Government’s commitment to deepen New Zealand’s international engagement, especially our relationships in South East Asia.

“South East Asia is a region that is more crucial than ever to our prosperity and our security. I look forward to meeting my counterparts and seeing firsthand what more we can do to deepen our relationships. I’m also pleased to be leading New Zealand businesses into the region.

“Building new connections and renewing relationships with partners and customers in these important markets is a priority.”

The Prime Minister and delegation will first visit Singapore.

“Singapore is one of our most important partners in South East Asia, and one of our largest sources of foreign investment. I am delighted to accept Prime Minister Lee’s invitation and look forward to expanding and diversifying our relationship diplomatically and economically.”

Following Singapore, the Prime Minister will visit Thailand, the first dedicated visit to Thailand by a New Zealand Prime Minister since 2013.

“As one of the world’s top 25 economies, Thailand is an anchor for our interests in the region. I look forward to continuing my discussions with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, advancing our significant trade and economic links, and building on the close ties that have existed between us since we first established diplomatic relations nearly 70 years ago.”

The Prime Minister will then travel to the Philippines. New Zealand is home to over 100,000 Filipinos. This will be the first dedicated visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister to the Philippines in the past 14 years.

“The Philippines is one of the fastest growing economies in the region and expected to be a top 20 global economy by 2050. I am looking forward to reconnecting with President Marcos, to advancing our countries’ relationship of nearly 60 years and to scoping more opportunities for New Zealand businesses.

“Continuing to foster our global relationships can only benefit the New Zealand economy and I intend to pursue these relationships in South East Asia and around the world. This government is determined to deliver on our plan to rebuild the economy so Kiwis can get ahead again and strengthening our trade and business connections with the world is an important part of that.”

As well as the business delegation, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by Simon Watts, the Minister of Climate Change and Revenue, and Paulo Garcia, New Zealand’s first Filipino Member of Parliament.

