A Policy To Woof Home About

Monday, 15 April 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Today’s Government announcement of ACT’s Pet Bond policy is good news for my non-human friends across the country,” says ACT spokespup for Canine Affairs Leo the Leonberger.

“I’ve heard from many dogs struggling to find a home because of humans’ assumptions that we are unable to control our urges. Pet Bonds allow the owners who know and love us to offer some certainty to help overcome these, frankly, speciesist beliefs.

“It fills my heart with joy to be part of the party helping less privileged animals across the nation find somewhere safe to call home.”

