Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

RMA Changes To Cut Coal Mining Consent Red Tape

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Changes to the Resource Management Act will align consenting for coal mining to other forms of mining to reduce barriers that are holding back economic development, Resources Minister Shane Jones says.

“The inconsistent treatment of coal mining compared with other extractive activities is burdensome red tape that fails to acknowledge that the impacts of physically extracting coal are similar, if not the same, as those occurring in mining other minerals,” Mr Jones says.

“This is a significant barrier to industry extracting the coal resources needed to keep our economy moving so we need to align the consenting rules for the extraction of coal with other extractive activities.”

The Government’s first Resource Management Amendment Bill, to be introduced shortly, will contain changes to provisions in the National Environmental Standards for Freshwater and the National Policy Statements for Freshwater Management and Indigenous Biodiversity. These apply extra controls on resource consent pathways for coal mining compared with other extractive activities even though the localised environmental effects are similar.

The additional controls, introduced by the previous government, which end the consenting pathway for existing thermal coal mines from 31 December 2030, will also be removed. This position ensures New Zealand’s industrial processors will have access to domestic coal and not be forced to rely on imported coal to meet their needs.

“The Coalition Government plans to reinject life into New Zealand's economy through increased trade, productivity, and regional development,” Mr Jones says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Harnessing the economic opportunities of our mining sector, including our extensive coal resources, will be crucial to the economic prosperity of New Zealand and to ensuring we have a secure supply of fuels and minerals to keep our economy growing.

“Coal is a small but mighty part of New Zealand’s productive output and makes a significant contribution to regional economies. On the West Coast, coal extraction provides for the families of 280 workers at Stockton Mine which produces around 80 per cent of our $300 million in sought-after premium coal exports, used in international steelmaking.

“Aligning the consenting pathway for coal mining with the pathway for other extractive activities will give the industry certainty and confidence, and when the Bill is enacted a wider range of consent applications for coal mines will be able to be made.

“We are not removing the controls to coal mining in specific locations where they exist; for example, land excluded for access under Schedule 4 of the Crown Minerals Act, or removing the robust environmental protections that all mining is subject to.

“Resource consent applications for coal mining will remain subject to the gateway tests and the Effects Management Hierarchy which requires adverse effects to be avoided, minimised, remedied, offset or compensated for.”

The first Resource Management Amendment Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament in May and passed into law later this year.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 