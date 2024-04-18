Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Cost Of Living Support For Low-income Homeowners

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown 
Minister of Local Government

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown has announced an increase to the Rates Rebate Scheme, putting money back into the pockets of low-income homeowners.

“The coalition Government is committed to bringing down the cost of living for New Zealanders. That includes targeted support for those Kiwis who are doing things tough, such as through the Rates Rebate Scheme,” Mr Brown says.

From 1 July 2024, the maximum rebate will increase from $750 to $790. The income abatement threshold will rise from $30,100 to $31,510.

“This will make a real difference for low-income homeowners. I encourage all Kiwis who meet the income criteria to apply for the Rates Rebate Scheme to receive a partial refund on their rates and ease the cost of living,” Mr Brown says.

“If you have any questions about your eligibility or that of a family member, I encourage you to get in touch with your local council or retirement village operator.

“Ultimately our Government’s plan is to rebuild the economy, lifting incomes and lowering the cost of living for all.”

The Rates Rebate Scheme, established in 1973, is a partial refund for people who pay rates to their council. It exists to provide financial relief for low-income New Zealanders who own their own home.

The changes reflect the 4.7 per cent movement of the Consumer Price Index for the 2023 calendar year.

Application forms are available from your local council. They can also be downloaded from the New Zealand Government website (www.govt.nz) and submitted to your council.

