Taupō Takes Pole Position

Hon Melissa Lee

Minister for Economic Development

The Government is proud to support the first ever Repco Supercars Championship event in Taupō as up to 70,000 motorsport fans attend the Taupō International Motorsport Park this weekend, says Economic Development Minister Melissa Lee.

“Anticipation for the ITM Taupō Super400 is huge, with tickets and accommodation selling out weeks in advance, boosting visitor numbers in the shoulder season and supporting the local economy,” Ms Lee says.

“Taupō and the surrounding regions are set to benefit from increased international visitor nights and hospitality spend, generating millions of dollars in revenue. This Government is focused on rebuilding New Zealand’s economy, and one of the ways we do that is by attracting major events that increase tourism, boost economic growth, and bring significant benefits to communities.

“In addition to the supercars championship, visitors can witness the first ever full-field track to town journey, where a parade of supercars will drive into town on the eve of the event.

“There’s plenty of other racing at the event, including the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota GAZOO Racing 86 Series NZ, and Formula Ford, while the Royal New Zealand Air Force takes to the skies above the circuit for a memorable display for fans.

“There will also be night-time entertainment courtesy of Kiwi musicians Six60 and Kaylee Bell at the Great Lake Centre on Friday and Saturday Nights.

“With thousands of international visitors in attendance and millions of people tuning in, this event will provide invaluable exposure to the key Australian market and cement Taupō as the new home of supercar racing in New Zealand.”

“I look forward to attending the supercars this weekend and witnessing the on-track action.”

The Government has supported ITM Taupō SuperSprint through its Major Events Fund with $5 million over three years (2024 – 2026).

