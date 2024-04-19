Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Anzac Commemorations, Türkiye Relationship Focus Of Visit

Friday, 19 April 2024, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters 
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will represent the Government at Anzac Day commemorations on the Gallipoli Peninsula next week and engage with senior representatives of the Turkish government in Istanbul.

“The Gallipoli campaign is a defining event in our history. It will be a privilege to share the occasion with all those New Zealanders who have travelled across the globe to attend,” Mr Peters says.

“It is an honour to return once again as Foreign Minister to the site which, as the resting place for so many of our war-dead, has become a sacred place for New Zealanders.”

At Gallipoli, Mr Peters will participate in the Anzac Dawn Service, and later the New Zealand National Service at Chunuk Bair. He will also attend the Australian National Service at Lone Pine.

Mr Peters’ programme in Istanbul will include meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He will also have engagements with New Zealand companies exporting into the Turkish market.

“New Zealand and Türkiye share a warm relationship, built upon our shared Gallipoli heritage. We cooperate on trade, defence, education and disaster response, and our engagements in Türkiye will be an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between our two countries,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand greatly values Turkish insights on regional issues, and this travel will allow us to share information and perspectives on the situation in the Middle East, including the urgent situation in Gaza, and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters departs New Zealand 22 April and returns 28 April.

